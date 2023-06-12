Pool safety camera monitor and app by PoolScout

If you have a swimming pool and would like to keep your smaller family members safe. You might be interested in a new monitoring system launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of PoolScout. Combining a camera, companion application and monitor PoolScout has been designed to be the smartest pool monitor available for extra peace of mind. Early bird opportunities are now available for the modern project from roughly $255 or £203 (depending on current exchange rates).

“PoolScout works using a security camera unit and cloud-based advanced AI to provide pool owners with maximum peace of mind. The advanced analytics can distinguish a toddler from an adult and detect if that toddler is unattended. The system’s ‘Activity Zone’ and ‘Pool Boundaries’ features allow for multiple levels of customizable alerts so that pool owners can enjoy their pools. “

Pool safety camera

“As a cloud-based application, PoolScout can work with a variety of cameras and therefore we are always looking to offer the best hardware to work with PoolScout. Please note that the exact camera model is subject to change.”

Assuming that the PoolScout funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the PoolScout pool safety camera and app project audit the promotional video below.

“The PoolScout System including any sensors, Cameras, software and alarms are NOT a substitute for personal, adult supervision of pool activities and pool patrons, or the pool safety measures required by the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design parameters for the pool safety camera and app, jump over to the official PoolScout crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

