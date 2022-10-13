Polestar 3 is the latest EV SUV

Polestar has unveiled its latest EV SUV, the Polestar 3, and the car comes with up to 380 kW or 510 horsepower and 910 NM of torque.

Pricing for the new Polestar 3 start at €89,900, the car will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 5.0 seconds.

“Polestar 3 is a powerful electric SUV that appeals to the senses with a distinct, Scandinavian design and excellent driving dynamics,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “It takes our manufacturing footprint to the next level, bringing Polestar production to the United States. We are proud and excited to expand our portfolio as we continue our rapid growth.”

Polestar 3 premieres a new aerodynamic profile where strong focus has been placed on retaining the hallmarks of an SUV, including a powerful and wide stance. This has been led by subtle yet effective aerodynamic optimisation – including a front aero wing integrated into the bonnet, an aero wing integrated into the rear spoiler, and rear aero blades.

“This car has been designed as a Polestar from the start and features new defining characteristics for us – like the dual blade headlights, SmartZone and front aero wing,” continues Thomas Ingenlath.

You can find out more details about the new Polestar 3 electric SUV over at the Polestar website at the link below.

