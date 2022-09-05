Polestar 6 LA Concept build slots sold out in a week

We recently saw the new Polestar 6 and now the special edition version, the Polestar 6 LA Concept which is launching in 2026 has sold out all of the build slots for the car.

There were 500 build slots for the new Polestar 6 LA Concept and all 500 have been sold out in just one week.

This is for the first version of the Polestar 6 which will be limited to just 500 cars, there will be other non-limited edition versions of the car after that.

Expected to launch in 2026, the Polestar 6 LA Concept edition is an exclusive initial version of Polestar 6 that will be available in the unique Sky blue exterior – and feature many other key elements – of the Polestar O₂ concept car first shown in March 2022. Only 500 will be produced.

“The high interest from our customers shows that a stunning electric roadster like Polestar 6 has high relevance in the sportscar arena,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “The open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads.”

Responding to the strong demand for Polestar 6, the company plans to open reservations on build slots for regular versions of Polestar 6 later in 2022, which will be produced after the initial 500 LA Concept edition cars have been built.

You can find out more details about the new Polestar 6 over at Polestar at the link below, the car looks interesting from the photos.

