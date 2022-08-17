Polestar 6 electric roadster launches in 2026

Polestar has announced that their electric roadster concept will launch in 2026 as the Polestar 6, the car can be seen in the photos above and below.

The car will be made on the same platform as the Polestar 5 and it will get the same electric motors and more, it certainly looks impressive from the photos.

“With the overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “Polestar 6 is a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down.”

Revealed in Los Angeles in March as the Polestar O₂, the electric roadster concept builds on the design, technology and sustainability ambitions laid out by the Polestar Precept and showcases the brand’s vision for future sports cars.

The hard-top convertible will be built on Polestar’s bespoke bonded aluminium platform. Developed in-house, it will feature the high-performance, 800-Volt electric architecture already confirmed for Polestar 5. This includes output of up to 650 kW (884 hp) and 900 Nm from a dual motor powertrain, a targeted 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3,2 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

You can find out more details about the new Polestar 6 electric roadster over at the Polestar website at the link below.

Source Polestar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals