Polestar 2 software update adds YouTube, new Apple CarPlay features and more

Polestar has announced a new software update for the Polestar 2. The update brings a range of new features to the car, this includes YouTube, plus new features for Range Assistant and also for Apple CarPlay.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments: “We know how much our customers look forward to over-the-air upgrades and I am convinced this one will be well received, with notable new features and enhancements. YouTube is great for entertainment while charging, and our updated Range Assistant app delivers more accurate predictions and supports an improved driving style. Bringing Apple Maps to the driver display is one of many important updates to Apple CarPlay in Polestar 2.”

A significant update to Polestar’s Range Assistant app now allows drivers to monitor their energy consumption over the previous 20, 40 or 100 km, with real-time information enabling them to adjust their driving style to improve efficiency. A revised algorithm for the projected range shown by the app is able to account for changes in environmental and other factors that influence efficiency.

It is now also possible for the driver to see this real-world related range figure in the driver display, rather than the default range projection that relates to standard certified data.

You can find out more details about the Polestar 2 software update over at Polestar at the link below, the update is being released for all Polestar 2 vehicles as an over-the-air update.

Source Polestar



