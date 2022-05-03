Polestar 2 gets faster charging and increased battery capacity

Polestar has announced a range of upgrades for its Polestar 2 electric vehicle, this includes faster charging and an increased capacity battery.

The car will also be available in a range of new colors and it will come with some new wheel designs and also new interior options.

The battery in the Polestar 2 Standard range Single motor sees improved cell chemistry that provides a higher capacity (now 69 kWh). This leads to increased range (now up to 474 km WLTP), faster charging (now up to 130 kW DC) and higher motor output (170 kW). The aluminium tray that carries the battery casing for all versions will see a CO 2 e reduction of 750 kg per car, thanks to the decision to only purchase aluminium for this component from smelters that use renewable energy.

Fredrika Klarén, Polestar’s Head of Sustainability, says: “In our programme updates we want to take action on improvements that can make a positive sustainability impact quickly, rather than traditional mid-cycle facelifts. Product optimisation programmes are common in the car industry, but we are taking an extended approach at Polestar, combining these with CO 2 e reduction programmes as well.

You can find out more information about the new and updated Polestar 2 electric vehicle over at Polestar at the link below.

Source Polestar

