Polestar O2 Concept revealed

Polestar has revealed its latest concept vehicle that builds on its Precept design language. The fully electric roadster has an aluminum platform built to be extremely rigid and high-quality. The new concept car is called the Polestar O2, and it’s meant to be sustainable built utilizing recycled polyester thermoplastic mono-material and aluminum.

The vehicle is a hardtop convertible and is the hero car for the Polestar brand. The bespoke aluminum platform the car rides on is adapted from the Polestar 5. O2 has a 2+2 cabin design with short overhangs and a long wheelbase giving the vehicle classic sports car proportions and feel.

One of the more exciting features of the car is an autonomous drone that deploys from behind the rear seats. The car has an aerofoil that pops up behind the rear seats to create an area of negative pressure to allow the drone to take off while the vehicle is moving. The drone can follow the car at speeds of up to 56 mph. After recording, it can autonomously return to the car to land. Video clips can be edited and shared from the 15-inch center display inside the car. Details about the power and performance of the electric vehicle are unannounced.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals