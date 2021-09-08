Pole Swiss watch range inspired by African philosophy

A new range of Swiss watches has launched via Kickstarter this month called Pole offering a selection of unique designs inspired by African philosophy. The name Pole is inspired by the Swahili phrase “Pole Pole” which means slowing down and enjoying every moment and aspect of life. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $174 or £129 (depending on current exchange rates).

“In this elegant collection, we showcase what we are capable of when it comes to producing elegant Swiss timepieces. But, that is not all. Each watch has a different yet impactful meaning behind it that each bearer can take to heart and focus on throughout their lives. When the campaign closes, you will be able to choose the color of your watch via a form that we will send you.”

Assuming that the Pole funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Pole Swiss watch range project play the promotional video below.

“Pole Swiss watch range have true Swiss movement, and other elegant and durable materials that define the Pole Watch brand. Each watch features an interchangeable strap system that allows you to easily change between different styles of straps, matching any outfit and personality. The straps are of course genuine leather that ages beautifully over time, giving the watch an even more elegant feel.”

“For the better part of human existence, there was no such thing as minutes and seconds. A single armed sun-dial or even a twig in the ground was used to track the movement of the sun and thus knowing what time of day it was. Pole watches take you back to a simpler time in life when there was no pressure relating to time. The Swiss Ronda Movements in our wristwatches glide smoothly, tracking time with 15-minute interval marks. Reading time on our watches is just as easy as any other watch.”

