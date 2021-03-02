Unique Hexagonal ruler is a protractor, polygon creators, spirograph and more



Designers, artists, architects and anyone else who enjoys sketching or drawing, may be interested in a new set of unique Hexagonal rulers created by the Yuan Design Studio. Consisting of three templates the rulers can be combined in a wide variety of different scenarios to provide a multifunctional metal ruler that can help you sketch ideas more efficiently.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $18 or £13 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 12% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Hexagonal Ruler 2.0 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Hexagonal Ruler 2.0 project checkout the promotional video below.

“Hexagonal Ruler first launched on Kickstarter at 2017, there are more than 900 backers supported our project. We are so so so grateful that many of you are fond of our concept and design. In these 3 years, we synthesize our customers’ reviews and designer’s new ideas, so here comes to the Hexagonal Ruler 2.0. “

“Flashes of inspiration are always unexpected. However, normal sketching tools are large in size and not easy to be used in public occasions like café or commute. Therefore, we design 3 pieces of rulers in a moderate size for ideas drafting at any time anywhere. Each Hexagonal Ruler is only 72x62mm with diverse functions like compass, protractor and template ruler… Tailor-made case carries a set of professional tool along your design journey.”

“Compare to traditional rulers, hexagon allows more functions to be built on. You will find multiple functions in a particular Hexagonal Ruler. Apart from that, users can easily put them in pocket and use instantly owing to the special shape of hexagon. The unprecedented change of the Hexagonal ruler set is combining all functions into 3 rulers instead of 4, which means Less Rulers but More Functions.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the , jump over to the official Hexagonal Ruler 2.0 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals