Polar Vantage V3 sports watch unveiled

Polar has launched its latest sports watch, the Polar Vantage V3 and the device comes with a range of features it has three new sensors including an updated heart sensor and more.

The Polar Vantage V3 is equipped with Polar Elixir, a feature that captures various health metrics such as cardiovascular performance, autonomic nervous system activity, and body temperature. This data is then converted into digital insights, encompassing metrics like blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, and heart electrical activity via Wrist-ECG.

This new Polar sports watch comes with Polar’s Gen-4 OHR, offering the most accurate and advanced optical heart rate monitoring capabilities that Polar has produced.

“Athletic progress is defined by goals; setting them, working towards them, surpassing them, and setting the next ones. This requires a vast amount of personal insight only achievable through measuring and analyzing highly accurate data about your performance. This knowledge, paired with personalized guidance, is the ultimate key to progress,” explains Polar CEO Sander Werring. “Vantage V3 is Polar’s most ambitious watch to date, powered by our most advanced biosensing technology, Polar Elixir™”.

The Vantage V3 comes with a high-resolution AMOLED touchscreen display, dual-frequency GPS, offline maps, and a new processor that delivers the fastest performance ever in a Polar watch. The design, inspired by Polar’s Nordic heritage, combines functionality and elegance, featuring a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a pixel density of 462ppi. The watch is also fully compatible with standard 22mm wristbands and offers a battery life that lasts for days.

The watch is designed to help athletes perform at their best, offering over 150 built-in sports profiles and a comprehensive suite of training and recovery tools. It includes features like pulse oximetry for high-altitude training, validated in a study with the Canadian Sport Institute. Users can also take a 30-second electrocardiogram, thanks to the built-in wrist ECG sensor, unlocking advanced insights into their overall well-being.

The Polar Vantage V3 is available for pre-order at €599.90/$ 599.90 and will start shipping on October 25. A combined set with the Polar H10 heart rate monitor is also available for €649.90/$ 649.90. You can find out more information about the new Polar Vantage V3 sports watch at the link below.

Source Polar



