Polar Ignite 3 Titanium fitness smartwatch

Polar has launched its latest fitness-focused smartwatch, the Polar Ignite 3 Titanium and the device comes with a range of fitness tracking features including 24/7 activity tracking and more.

The device comes with real-time analysis of your heart rate, a skin temperature sensor, and a 1.28-inch AMOLED display which has a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels, more information is below.

Polar Electro, the world leader in personal guidance for fitness, sport, and health, has unveiled the next-generation Polar Ignite 3 Titanium fitness and wellness smartwatch. This enhanced addition to last year’s Polar Ignite 3 includes the next-generation features found in the recently-launched Polar Ignite 3, plus some new features for training guidance and wellbeing monitoring, all wrapped in a stunning new design featuring premium materials.

Users will find more than 150 sports profiles to choose from, as well as enhanced Dual Frequency GPS and all the beloved fitness features that Polar fans know and love. On top of this, the Polar Ignite 3 Titanium comes equipped with premium materials such as a strong and lightweight titanium bezel, alongside a choice of suave silicon or rugged bronze leather wristbands.

The Polar Ignite 3 Titanium is the first Polar watch to include game-changing new guidance features designed to help people of all lifestyles find their balance and unlock their ideal fitness and sleep routines for better living. The all-new skin temperature tracking and real-time training guidance functionalities make this one of the most fine-tuned personal guidance companions yet, empowering users to level-up their workout and find their rhythm for optimal restfulness.

“The newest addition to the Ignite family is a cut above the rest,” says Sander Werring, CEO of Polar Electro. “The Polar Ignite 3 Titanium continues on the Red Dot Award-winning design of its predecessor, while raising the bar further with ultra-premium materials and new guidance features that will empower users to truly find their rhythm like never before.”

You can find out more details about the new Polar Ignite 3 Titanium over at Polar at the link below, the device starts at $369.90 with the black silicon wristband and at $399.90 with the bronze leather and black silicon wristbands.

Source Polar



