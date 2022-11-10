Polar Ignite 3 fitness and wellness smartwatch unveiled

Polar has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Polar Ignite 3, and the device is designed to be a fitness and wellness watch.

The new Polar smartwatch comes with an AMOLED display and it comes with a wide range of fitness and wellness tracking features.

Made for active lifestyles, Polar Ignite 3 is packed with beloved fitness features, including the new in-training Voice Guidance and daily on-demand workout suggestions. Plus,

Polar Ignite 3 is so versatile that users will want to wear it all day long to track their activity, heart rate, and calorie consumption. At night, automatic sleep tools track the amount, quality, and the different sleep stages to build a full analysis of

how the body recovered overnight from exercise, stress, and other life demands.



“Everyone’s circadian rhythm – our internal body clock – is different. Only when our lifestyle, including activity, fitness, and sleep-wake routines, is in harmony

with our circadian rhythm can we then perform better,” says Sander Werring, CEO of Polar Electro. “Polar Ignite 3 is the result of our passion to providing unique guidance that helps people all over the world live a more well-rounded life,” he adds.

The new Polar Ignite smartwatch is now available to buy for $329.95 in the US and €329.90 in Europe and it comes in a range of colors including Night Black, Purple Dusk, Greige Sand, and Brown Copper. You can find out more details about the device at the link below.

Source Polar





