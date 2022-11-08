Garmin Instinct Crossover, rugged hybrid analogue smartwatch

Garmin has today launched its new rugged smartwatch in the form of the new Instinct Crossover equipped with the company’s new RevoDrive technology. The Garmin Instinct Crossover smartwatch has been designed to provide users with a hybrid GPS watch built for those of you that appreciate a classic analogue watch experience, but would prefer not to compromise on essential smartwatch functionality or rugged watch durability. Priced at £530 the Instinct Crossover watch is available in black and blue.

“We created Instinct Crossover for active lifestyle individuals who prefer the look of a traditional watch but who are ready to tap into the functionality of a modern smartwatch,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice-president of global consumer sales. “By eliminating the need to compromise between tradition and technology, the Instinct Crossover reimagines and redefines the modern adventure smartwatch.”

Garmin analogue smartwatch

“Instinct Crossover combines the tough construction and intuitive experience customers expect from a Garmin Instinct with new Super-LumiNova coated analogue hands and chapter ring to create a rugged, yet refined watch prepared for any activity or adventure. The analogue hands are overlayed on Instinct Crossover’s high-resolution digital display and quickly move when customers want detailed smart feature data. “

“Customers can confidently go from the office to the outdoors knowing Instinct Crossover is thermal and shock resistant, built to MIL-STD-810, and water-rated to 10 ATM. Thanks to Garmin’s new RevoDrive technology, Instinct Crossover delivers accurate analogue timekeeping even in the harshest activities and environments. Should users have a significant impact to their watch during an adventure, RevoDrive will ensure autocalibration to keep users precisely on time. “

