PointSpace audio and USB-C charging adapter

Those of you with equipped with phones sporting a USB-C charging port that would like to both connect 3.5 mm headphones and an Apple Lightning power adapter to the USB-C phone port. To check out the new PointSpace Phone USB-C adapter launched via Kickstarter this month.

Although the audio and charging adapter offers a solution to a niche market. When your phone needs a top up the small adapter is a handy gadget to have at your disposal. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $40 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Have you encountered such a problem? When the battery is low when you are playing games/listening to music/watching movies, your phone only has one port for charging, and listening to headphones and charging cannot be performed at the same time. So in order to solve this trouble, we decided to launch PointSpace IPhone Adapter. PointSpace IPhone Adapter also gives you clear music/movie sound quality. Support high-definition decoded audio, clearly restore sound details, connect headphones to use without noise, without any current sound.”

Dual audio and charging USB-C adapter

If the PointSpace crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the PointSpace audio and charging adapter project checkout the promotional video below.

“Plug and play, fast charging and playing games are not delayed, charging and playing games at the same time, no longer worrying about the phone running out of power, Traditional mobile phone adapters are easy to get stuck in the hand and affect the performance of game skills.

PointSpace iPhone Adapter 90° elbow design, it is not easy to get stuck in your hand, you can play while charging, and play without hindrance. 60W fast charging, light speed charging. The high current output of PD30 (20V/3A) is as fast as the charging efficiency of the original charger.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the audio and charging adapter, jump over to the official PointSpace crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

