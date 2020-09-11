Poco X3 NFC smartphone shown off on video

The Poco X3 NFC was made official earlier this week and now we get to have a look at the device and some of its features.

The handset is designed to be a budget smartphone which retails for €199 and it comes with some decent specifications.

The device comes with a 6.67 inch LCD display that features a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution.

It also comes with a Snapdragon 732G mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

It also comes with a 20 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and on the back there is 64 megapixel main camera on the back, plus a 13 megapixel ultra wide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss

