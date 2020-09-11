Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Poco X3 NFC smartphone shown off on video

By

Poco X3 NFC

The Poco X3 NFC was made official earlier this week and now we get to have a look at the device and some of its features.

The handset is designed to be a budget smartphone which retails for €199 and it comes with some decent specifications.

The device comes with a 6.67 inch LCD display that features a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution.

It also comes with a Snapdragon 732G mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

It also comes with a 20 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and on the back there is 64 megapixel main camera on the back, plus a 13 megapixel ultra wide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss

Filed Under: Gadgets News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals