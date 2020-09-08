Poco X3 NFC Android smartphone unveiled

The second smartphone from Xiaomi’s Poco today, the new Poco X3 NFC mid range handset has been made official.

The device comes with a 6.67 inch LCD display that features a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution.

The Poco X3 NFC is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The handset is equipped with a microSD card slot and it features a 64 megapixel main camera on the back, plus a 13 megapixel ultra wide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. On the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The device will come in two colors, Cobalt Blue or Shadow Gray and pricing for the handset starts at €229.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals