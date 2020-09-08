Geeky Gadgets

Poco X3 NFC Android smartphone unveiled

The second smartphone from Xiaomi’s Poco today, the new Poco X3 NFC mid range handset has been made official.

The device comes with a 6.67 inch LCD display that features a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution.

The Poco X3 NFC is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The handset is equipped with a microSD card slot and it features a 64 megapixel main camera on the back, plus a 13 megapixel ultra wide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. On the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The device will come in two colors, Cobalt Blue or Shadow Gray and pricing for the handset starts at €229.

