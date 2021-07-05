POCO M3 Pro 5G hits the UK july 8th for £139

Poco has announced the their new Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone will bve available in the UK from the 8th of July.

There will be two versions of the handset a 4GB of RAM and 64GB model with a RRP of £179, it will be available for an early bird price of £139.

The second model comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it will have an RRP of £199, it will be available for an early bird price of £159.

POCO M3 Pro 5G’s high-level performance also provides an exceptional entertainment experience. The processor sports an advanced octa-core CPU architecture, with two highly capable Cortex-A76 cores operating at up to 2.2 GHz. The CPU is paired with the Mali-G57 GPU, a new GPU architecture that delivers an additional 30% of performance density and energy efficiency. Along with the brand-new UFS 2.2 storage technology, the chipset turns the device into an entertainment fighter that effortlessly loads and plays large graphics-heavy games, video files and more.

“The benefits of a fast 5G network go beyond super-fast downloads, high quality videos and extra smooth gaming – 5G also allows for a more stable network in crowded areas,” said Angus Ng, Head of Product Marketing at POCO Global. “By taking advantage of the benefits brought by 5G at the current price point, a rarity in the market, POCO M3 Pro 5G is yet another proof of our promise to offer our users innovations that truly matter.”

You can find out more details about the new POCO M3 Pro 5G smartphone over at the company’s website at the link below.

