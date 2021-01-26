Poco M3 headed to India

The Poco M3 smartphone is apparently headed to India, a teaser video for the device has been added to the company’s YouTube channel.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.53 inch IPS LCD display that features a FHD+ resolution and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

The device also features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of 128GB of storage, plus it comes with a front facing8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is triple camera setup.

The three rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The handset also comes with a 6,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

As yet there are no details on when the Poco M3 will be available in India, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

