Poco C55 smartphone unveiled

Poco has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Poco C55, and the handset comes with a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1650 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor and it comes with two RAM and storage options. The first one is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the second is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then the handset also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion, plus it features a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

The Poco C55 smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and there are two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the d3evice, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also a depth camera.

The handset will come in a choice of three colors Forest Green, Power Black and Cool Blue and the 4GB of RAM and 64GB model costs INR 9,499 which is about $115. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model retail for INR 10,999 which is about $133.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals