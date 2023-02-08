Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone gets unboxed

The new Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone was made official earlier this week and now we get to find out some more information about the handset.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone and its range of features.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.67-inch Flow AMOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor, and you can either have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device does not feature a microSD card slot.

The new Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the rear of the device and a single camera on the front.

On the rear of the new Poco X5 there is a 108-megapixel main camera, plus an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it has 67W fast charging, plus it comes with MIUI 14 and Android 12.

Prices for the handset start at $249 for the 6GB of RAM model, if you want the 8GB of RAM model it will cost $299. As yet there are no details on how much it will cost in the UK.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals