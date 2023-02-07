Geeky Gadgets

Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone unveiled

Poco X5 Pro 5G

Poco has unveiled its latest Android smartphone, the POCO X5 Pro 5G. The handset is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor, it also comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Flow AMOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 67W turbocharging, it also comes with Android 12 and MIUI 14.

The X5 Pro smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone is available in a choice of three colors, yellow, blue, and black and the handset starts at $249 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB model. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB model is slightly more expensive at $299.

