Red E Axis locking pocketknife from €46

Knife maker Willumsen Copenhagen has created a locking pocketknife range called the Red E Axis providing a rugged design aptly suited for survival in the wilderness or exploring your backyard. “It’s more than just a tool—it’s a lifetime companion of Nordic quality.” Based in Ballerup, Denmark Willumsen Copenhagen provides quality knives designed by accomplished knifemaker Mikkel Willumsen. “Our products are defined by their functionality, innovation, modern aesthetics, and a lifetime proof of quality. Take them with you into the wild or use it in your everyday carry kit.“

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $54 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Red E Axis campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Red E Axis pocketknife project checkout the promotional video below.

“Whether you are out fishing, opening a heavily wrapped box or are simply in need of a sharp reliable tool, the Red E makes these daunting tasks much easier for you. Willumsen Copenhagen has mastered and applied the art of knife making into a new folding knife, the Red E. We wanted to create a knife that is both functional and beautifully designed.”

“At first glance, the Red E captivates with its 70 mm Sandvik 14C28N steel blade, secured in a textured G10 handle for a smooth and comfortable grip. The shape of the blade combined with the close-control finger placement makes it an optimal and flexible work knife. We do not deliver to countries under embargo or where it would be illegal for us to send goods. We deliver to remote areas, but if the cost is especially high due to location, we offer the choice of a full refund.”

Source : Kickstarter

