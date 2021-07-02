McQueen EDC pocket knife hits Kickstarter from $175

If you are in the market for a new EDC pocket kinfe you might be interested in a new design from BP Knives called the McQueen. The compact folding and locking pocket knife features a CPM-4V blade, minimal components, and all steel construction. “Designed and constructed in the United States, this rugged, functional, and elegant knife is the ideal tool for every day carry.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $175 or £128 (depending on current exchange rates). If the McQueen campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021.

“The McQueen’s Grip housings are made of 17-4 PH stainless steel and held together with only two screws. The use of 17-4 PH Stainless eliminates the need for expensive coatings because 17-4 is naturally corrosion resistant. 17-4 is one of the few stainless steels that can be made hard enough to be used as a blade axle CNC machined as part of the grip housing. Using only two screws allowed a larger screw to be used, providing greater durability and ease of maintenance.”

“The McQueen pocket knife is engineered with the CAM LOCK design. We avoided the liner lock , which is a weak execution of a knife lock prevalent in knives today. We developed our cam lock to allow for easy one handed closing, keeping your fingers out of the way of the blade. “

“For our blade steel we chose CPM-4V giving the McQueen excellent toughness and long lasting edge retention. The factory 25° blade edge paired with CPM-4V gives you a sharp blade that stays sharp unlike other delicate blade angles (20° and below) that do not last as long and require constant maintenance. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the EDC pocket knife, jump over to the official McQueen pocket knife campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

