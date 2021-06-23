VVEM Apple AirTag wallet

A new addition to the growing range of Apple AirTag wallets available to purchase is the VVEM offering a credit card and cash carrying wallet that also has a special compartment specifically for the new Apple AirTag. Allowing you to track your wallet in the case of emergencies or loss directly from your iPhone, iPad or Mac computer.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $28 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates). If the VVEM campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the VVEM AirTag wallet project play the promotional video below.

“Loading the Apple AirTag, to keep track of your wallet, also attach to your keychain. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app on Iphone, where you can also track down your Apple devices and keep up with friends and family. Considering the security of the wallet, we would add an RFID blocking card to make the wallet safer when delivering. By creating a surrounding electronic field that makes all 13.56 Mhz cards invisible to the nearby scanners”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the AirTag wallet

Source : Kickstarter

