M5Stick C Plus2 mini IoT development kit and pocket stick PC $20

Imagine a tiny pocket PC that fits in the palm of your hand, yet packs enough power to fuel your most creative projects in electronics and programming. The M5Stick C Plus2 pocket PC is exactly that—a small but mighty tool that’s capturing the attention of developers and hobbyists alike. This latest iteration in the M5Stick series comes with a suite of enhancements that make it a superior choice for anyone looking to dive into the world of custom electronics.

At the core of the M5Stick C Plus2 pocket PC is the upgraded ESP32 Pico V3 chip, which delivers robust performance to handle a variety of project demands. Users will appreciate the increased battery capacity, now boasting 200mAh, which means you can work on your projects longer without worrying about frequent recharging. The device doesn’t skimp on memory either; it has doubled the onboard flash memory to 8MB and added an extra 2MB of PS Ram, providing ample space for more complex applications.

But the improvements don’t stop there. The M5Stick C Plus2 has made strides in power management and USB communication, leading to enhanced efficiency and better connectivity. The addition of a new third button offers expanded control options, making it even more user-friendly and interactive.

M5StickC PLUS2 ESP32

M5StickC PLUS2 is an iterative version of M5StickC PLUS, featuring the ESP32-PICO-V3-02 chip as the main controller with built-in WiFi functionality. The compact device integrates a wealth of hardware resources within its small form factor, including infrared, RTC, microphone, LED, IMU, buttons, buzzer, and more.

It boasts a 1.14-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 135*240, driven by the ST7789V2. The battery capacity has been increased to 200mAh, and the interface also supports HAT and Unit series products. This compact and versatile development tool is designed to spark limitless creative possibilities.

What sets this stick PC apart is not just its impressive specs, but the versatility it offers. The M5Stick C Plus2 is a dream for a wide range of projects. Its portability and improved battery life make it a perfect companion for mobile applications. With a variety of sensors and communication interfaces, the possibilities are nearly endless—from crafting smart home devices to developing cutting-edge educational resources.

The M5Stick C Plus2 is designed with all users in mind. It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned developer or just starting out; this development board is straightforward to use and encourages experimentation. It pushes the limits of what can be achieved with such a small device.

Specifications and features :

ESP32-­PICO-­V3-­02-Base，support WiFi

Built-in 6-Axis IMU

IR transmitter

Microphone

RTC

Buttons, LCD(1.14 inch)

Built-in Lithium Polymer Battery@200mAh

Extendable Socket

Built-in Passive Buzzer

Wearable & Wall mounted

Compatible with multi-platform development: UIFlow MicroPython Arduino .NET nanoFramework



The M5Stick C Plus2 represents a significant step forward in the world of stick PCs. With its enhanced battery, expanded memory, and powerful processing capabilities, it’s an excellent choice for anyone with an interest in electronics or programming. This device proves that even the smallest development boards can unlock vast potential and inspire innovation.

Image Credit: Volos Projects



