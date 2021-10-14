PNY PS5 SSD upgrade expansion adds extra game storage

Hardware manufacturer PNY has created and launched new PS5 SSD storage expansion and upgrade drives enabling PlayStation gamers to add up to 4 TB of additional storage while reducing your game and application load times and play games directly from your new SSD.

The PNY XLR8 Gaming CS3140 and CS3040 M.2 NVMe drives exceed PlayStation read speed requirements and are the fastest NVMe Gen4 SSD storage currently on the market says PNY. Offering non-volatile NAND up to 30 times more robust than HDDs.

How to install a M.2 PS5 SSD storage expansion upgrade

– Turn off your PS5 console. Then remove all cables and devices from your PS5 console. Wait a while for your PS5 console to cool down.

– Place your PS5 console on a flat surface with a protective covering and remove the base.

– Position your PS5 console so that the PS logo is facing down and the power button is facing away from you.

– Use your right hand to grip the edge of the bottom-right corner and your left hand to grip the edge of the top-left corner of the cover.

– Gently lift the cover up with your right hand.

– Slide the cover off with your left thumb while using the fingers of your left hand to stabilize your PS5 console.

– Remove PS5 console cover

– The cover lifts away. You’ll see a long rectangular cover over the expansion slot, secured with one screw at the top.

– Remove the screw from the expansion slot cover (A) and then remove the cover.

– Remove the screw from the expansion slot cover, next to the fan.

– Remove the M.2 SSD storage drive screws. Slightly lift up your M.2 SSD storage drive, and then hold the edge and pull diagonally upward. Fasten the screws back on the spacers. Attach the expansion slot cover and fasten the screw. Replace the cover by positioning it slightly away (about 2 cm or 3/4 inch) from the top edge and sliding it back into place. You’ll hear a click when the cover is secured.

– Replace the PS5 console cover

– Connect the AC power cord, cables, and base, and then turn on the power.

How to move games installed on your PlayStation console to the new PS5 SSD storage

– Go to your games home and select Game Library. Highlight the data you want to move, press the Options button, and then select Move Games and Apps.

– When you’re using both an M.2 SSD and a USB extended storage drive, go to the Items You Can Move to M.2 SSD Storage tab. Select the checkboxes for any other games and apps you want to move and select Move.

– To check your storage space and to move or delete data on your M.2 SSD, go to the home screen and select Settings > Storage > M.2 SSD Storage.

Source : PNY

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals