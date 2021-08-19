PNY XLR8 DDR5 4800 MHz memory launching Q4 2021

Hardware manufacturer PNY has announced the upcoming launch of its new performance DDR5 4800MHz memory developed for desktop PC systems offering higher-density modules and faster frequency speeds. The new DDR5 modules operate at ultra-low 1.1 volts and feature on-die ECC support increasing efficiency across the board compared to previous generations DDR5 supports higher density modules, up to four-times higher per module, and faster frequency speeds as standard. Compared to DDR4, which has a limited JEDEC standard speed of 3200 megahertz, DDR5 starts at 4800MHz. The PNY Performance memory will also start at 16GB per module and feature the JEDEC standard frequency of 4800 megahertz.

“We’re excited to add cutting-edge DDR5 technology to our product portfolio. While we are launching our first DDR5 models in the Performance line, we will also be supporting gamers, content creators, and enthusiasts in their on-going quest for PC performance by launching models under our XLR8 Gaming brand. These models will feature higher frequency speeds, aggressive out-of-the-box overclocking, stylish heat spreaders and RGB illumination.”

“PNY Performance DDR5 is designed to support the growing lineup of motherboards compatible with the new DDR5 memory standard. This advanced technology supports many new and exciting features that were limited or not supported in previous generations of PC memory. With the Intel Alder Lake CPU launching late 2021, Intel’s CPUs will be the first to support the DDR5 standard, but with growing support from other CPU manufactures, DDR5 will likely overtake DDR4 in popularity by 2023.”

Source : PNY

