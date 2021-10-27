PlayStation Store Sale November 2021 starts early

PlayStation gamers looking to bag a bargain before the holiday season might be interested to know that Sony has today started its November 2021 PlayStation Store Sale early opening the doors on October 27th 2021. Providing a wealth of promotional PlayStation Game prices and regional discounts. The November 2021 PlayStation Store Sale starts Wednesday October 27th at 00.00am local time and ends Tuesday November 19th at 11.59pm local time.

PlayStation Store Sale November 2021

The PlayStation Store Sale offer titles include games such as NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, The Crew 2 Gold Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition, Conan Exiles, Control, Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection, FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition Ex3, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle, Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition, NBA 2K22 NG Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Upgrade Kit + Season 5 Premium Pass Bundle, Tekken 7, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition and many, many more.

For a full list of all the games in the PlayStation sale for November 2021 jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PS Store

