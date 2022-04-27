PlayStation Store Game Under promotion sale now on!!

PlayStation gamers will be pleased to know that a new sale is currently underway on the PlayStation Store in the form of the Game Under promotion which will run until 23.59am [local time] on Tuesday May 10 2022. The latest PlayStation sale offers a wealth of games at discounted prices for a limited time. For a full list of all the games included in the promotion jump over to the official PlayStation blog or the official PS Store to purchase.

A small selection of PlayStation sale games :

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3

Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack

Darksiders II – Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III

DiRT 4

DiRT Rally 2.0

DiRT Rally 2.0 – Year One Pass

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)

Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition

Far Cry 5

Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted – Curse of Dreadbear

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

Hunt: Showdown

Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Dinosaur Pack

Jurassic World Evolution – Dinosaur Collection

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metaloid: Origin

Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition

Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

The Order: 1886

The Persistence

Tokyo Run

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition

Tropico 5 – Complete Collection

Valkyria Chronicles 4: The Two Valkyria

Warhammer: Chaosbane Complete DLC Collection

Watch Dogs: Complete Edition

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition

XCOM 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

Source : Sony

