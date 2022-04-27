PlayStation Store Game Under promotion sale now on!!

PlayStation gamers will be pleased to know that a new sale is currently underway on the PlayStation Store in the form of the Game Under promotion which will run until 23.59am [local time] on Tuesday May 10 2022. The latest PlayStation sale offers a wealth of games at discounted prices for a limited time. For a full list of all the games included in the promotion jump over to the official PlayStation blog or the official PS Store to purchase.
A small selection of PlayStation sale games :
Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3
Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack
Darksiders II – Deathinitive Edition
Darksiders III
DiRT 4
DiRT Rally 2.0
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Year One Pass
DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
Far Cry 5
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted – Curse of Dreadbear
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
Hunt: Showdown
Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Dinosaur Pack
Jurassic World Evolution – Dinosaur Collection
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Metaloid: Origin
Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
The Order: 1886
The Persistence
Tokyo Run
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition
Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
Valkyria Chronicles 4: The Two Valkyria
Warhammer: Chaosbane Complete DLC Collection
Watch Dogs: Complete Edition
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition
XCOM 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
Source : Sony