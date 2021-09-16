PlayStation Pulse 3D Midnight Black wireless headset

Sony has unveiled a new PlayStation Pulse 3D wireless headset that will be launching throughout south-east Asia in the form of the Midnight Black Pulse 3D which will be officially launching next month and available to purchase from October 29th 2021 priced at SGD149 / MYR469 / IDR1,699,000 / THB3,490 / PHP5,590 and VND2,699,000.

Even though all PlayStation 5 compatible headsets can provide in game 3D Audio , the Sony Pulse 3D headset is specifically designed to take full advantage of the console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech. Providing gamers with “fine-tuned frequency response” offering more precisely placed sounds in “exact locations” aiding your ability to track down your enemy.

PlayStation Pulse 3D wireless headset

Pulse 3D headsets offer 3 presets in the form of Standard, Bass Boost, or Shooter. Users can also create their own custom presets and save up to three settings to have more quick-access options as well as adjusting equalizer settings during gameplay via the Control Centre during gameplay.

“Enjoy a seamless, wireless experience with a headset fine-tuned for 3D Audio on PS5 consoles.1 The PULSE 3D wireless headset features a refined design with dual noise-cancelling microphones, USB Type-C charging, and an array of easy-access controls.”

Source : Sony

PlayStation Pulse 3D equaliser

