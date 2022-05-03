PlayStation Now subscription stacking stopped ahead of new Plus service launch

In a few months time during June Sony will be making changes to its PlayStation Now subscription service, merging it with PlayStation Plus in an all-new PlayStation Plus membership service that provides “more choice to customers across three membership tiers“. Offering a variety of benefits and game libraries featuring hundreds of recent and classic games.

This week Sony has been making changes to its terms and conditions and PlayStation Plus FAQ page to help clampdown on PlayStation Now subscription stacking ahead of the launch of the new PlayStation Premium service. The changes prevent many people from redeeming PlayStation prepaid vouchers until after the PS Plus relaunch.

New PlayStation Plus

There will now be three different tiers of PS Plus, these will include Essential which will cost $9.99 a month, Extra which will cost $14.99 a month, and Premium which will cost $17.99 a month.

“We’ve been working on this massive global effort to provide flexible options, quality games and greater value for our members for quite some time now – and we’re just a few weeks away from our first regional rollout. We want to thank our PlayStation community for the ongoing support, and we’ll have more to share as we get closer to launch. Since launching PS Plus in 2010, SIE has been at the forefront of innovation with game subscription services.

We were thrilled to be the first console membership service that included a refreshed library of games through PS Plus, and also launched the first console game streaming service with PlayStation Now. “

Source : Sony : Verge

