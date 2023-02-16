PlayStation Plus Festival of Play now on!

PlayStation gamers might be interested to know that Sony has this week open the doors on its PlayStation Plus Festival of Play offering PlayStation Stars campaigns, Double Discounts, competitions and more. The PS Festival of Play runs until February 24 during which time PlayStation Plus members can benefit from lots of activities as well as earning digital collectibles, to joining tournaments, to getting exclusive double discounts on select popular games from PlayStation Store explained Sony.

PlayStation Plus Festival of Play

“At PlayStation, we’re always looking to create meaningful and engaging experiences that celebrate our players. For PlayStation Plus, we have a big month with Horizon Forbidden West joining our Game Catalog, giving PlayStation Plus Extra, and Premium/Deluxe members a chance to experience a post-apocalyptic world with distant lands to discover, striking characters to meet, and enormous awe-inspiring machines to fight.

Additional blockbuster titles include Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Borderlands 3, and more which will be added in the Games Catalog next week. In addition to these games, we wanted to take this month one step further and provide you with over a week long of activities to thank you for supporting us on our PlayStation Plus journey.”

“PlayStation Stars is a loyalty program that is free to join and doesn’t require a PlayStation Plus membership. However, this month we’ll have unique digital collectibles during PlayStation Plus Festival of Play, including:”

For more details on all the activities taking place from now until February 24 jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : Sony





