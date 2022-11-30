PlayStation Tournaments 2022 launches on PS5 & PS4

Sony has this week announced the launch of its 2022 PlayStation Tournaments on the PS5 console allowing gamers to take part in both the older generation PlayStation 4 and latest generation PlayStation 5. Running from December 1st to January 31st PlayStation gamers can take part in the PlayStation Tournaments: Win-A-Thon on both PS5 and PS4 consoles. “The Win-A-Thon is a leaderboard competition where you can rack up wins and improve your overall ranking while taking part in PlayStation Tournaments.”

“Today, we’re thrilled to roll out our first official PlayStation Tournaments for PS5 – featuring Guilty Gear -Strive, NBA 2K23, and FIFA 23.* You can now play and compete to win prizes across a range of special events, challenges, leaderboard competitions, and more with our global PS5 community. The new experience streamlines competitive play with shorter tournament times, seamless on-console sign-up, easily discoverable tournaments, all-new UI, real-time match updates, and more improvements that address common barriers to online competitive play.”

PlayStation Tournaments

“Since hosting our first on-console tournament back in 2016, it’s been our pleasure to watch the growth of esports and competitive gaming across our platforms. Over the past three months, we’ve been beta testing the next generation of our on-console competitive experience: PS Tournaments for PS5.”

Source : Sony





