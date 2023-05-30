PlayStation Marathon sci-fi PvP extraction shooter teased by Bungie

PlayStation gamers that enjoy player versus player action might be interested in a new game that was tease this week for the PS5 in the form of Marathon. A new science-fiction PvP extraction shooter game currently under development, check out the quick teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game being created by the team at Bungie also responsible for creating Halo and Destiny.

As soon more information is released by Sony or Bungie for the new Marathon PvP shooter we will keep you up to speed as always. You might also be interested in the new Sony handheld console which was unveiled this week and is currently codenamed PlayStation Project Q.

PlayStation Marathon PvP shooter

“The very first CGI teaser trailer for the Marathon PvP shooter game, featuring a look at the player characters – cybernetic mercenaries known as Runners. Take a look:”

“A massive ghost ship hangs in low orbit over a lost colony on tau ceti iv. the 30,000 souls who call this place home have disappeared without a trace. strange signals hint at mysterious artifacts, long-dormant ai, and troves of untold riches. you are a runner, venturing into the unknown in a fight for fame… and infamy. who among you will write their names across the stars? By 2850, clone technology allows a person to reliably shift their consciousness from their ‘born’ body to new. synthetic bodies and back again.”

Source : MPvP : Sony



