PlayStation DualSense Edge controller review

Sony launched their latest PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless controller globally last month making it available to gamers worldwide on January 26th, 2023. The latest controller specifically designed for the PlayStation platform features remappable buttons, tunable triggers and sticks, changeable stick caps, back buttons, and more. “This new ultra-customisable PS5 controller invites you to craft your own unique gaming experience so you can play your way” explains Sony.

If you would like to learn more about the latest PS5 DualSense Edge controller and its features you will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have wasted no time completing their review taking you through all the features and pros and cons of the new DualSense Edge.

PlayStation DualSense Edge

“Tom Morgan tests out Sony’s $200 PS5 controller, the recently released DualSense Edge. What sets it apart from the regular DualSense, is it worth the money and how does it compare to Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controller and third-party PS5 alternatives like those from Scuf?”

“Changeable stick caps, remappable inputs and custom settings make your DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours. Fine tune your aim by adjusting stick sensitivity and dead zones, set the travel distance of your triggers for faster inputs, and quickly swap between control profiles so you’re always ready for your next game. Swappable back buttons can be configured to many other button inputs, so you’ve always got game-changing actions and essential controls at your fingertips.

Plus, with two different styles of button to choose from, you can pick an input type that feels just right for your playstyle. Enjoy all the immersive features of the DualSense wireless controller and our signature controller comfort. Experience varying force and tension at your fingertips with adaptive triggers, and feel your in-game actions and environment simulated through haptic feedback.”

Source : Sony : Digital Foundry





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals