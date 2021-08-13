PlayStation 5 SSD upgrade performance tested with “incompatible” drives

If you are interested in learning more about PlayStation 5 solid-state drives (SSD) and the performance you can use while upgrading your PlayStation 5 with an SSD, you may be interested in a new video created by the team over at Linus Tech Tips. We have already covered how to upgrade your PS5 with a compatible SSD but what would happen if you installed a cheaper SSD that may not reach the same performance as recommended by Sony, Linus Tech Tips finds out and recommends the following PS5 SSD storage :

– Recommended M.2 SSDs for your PS5 : Seagate FireCuda 530

– Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD (specifically the pro, non-pro is gen 3 and will not work)

You can now install an M.2 SSD to your PlayStation 5’s expansion slot and use M.2 SSD storage just like your standard console storage, you can install PS5 and PS4 games on the M2 SSD storage. Sony explains that compatible storage must be PCle 4.0 M.2 SSD and offer a capacity between 250 GB minimum and 4 TB maximum.

“Sony recently launched their first Beta system update for the PS5, which added high speed M.2 SSD storage expansion support. Some journalists have been quick to criticize this as being too difficult… but does Microsoft’s Xbox really have the better solution here, or was Sony right all along?”

As well as adding support for M.2 SSD storage in their latest firmware update to the PlayStation 5, Sony has also enabled 3D audio for your TV speakers which can now be enabled in the PlayStation Settings section under Sound, more new features are listed below.

– To safely insert or remove your M.2 SSD, make sure your PS5 is turned off and that the AC power cord is unplugged.

– To use M.2 SSD storage, insert your M2 SSD in your PS5’s expansion slot while your PS5 is turned off. When you turn on your PS5, you’ll format your M.2 SSD so that it’s ready to use.

– To move a PS5 or PS4 game that’s installed in console storage or USB extended storage to M2 SSD storage, go to your game library, press the options button and then select [Move Games and Apps]. Then select the game you want to move, and then select [Move].

Source : LTT

