PlayStation 5 will support majority of the 4,000+ PlayStation 4 games confirms Sony

After releasing specifications for the new PlayStation 5 games console last week, Sony has this week was more details about the backward compatibility you can expect from the next generation console which will be launching later this year. Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will support a majority of the 4,000+ PlayStation 4 games currently available.

“A quick update on backward compatibility – With all of the amazing games in PS4’s catalog, we’ve devoted significant efforts to enable our fans to play their favorites on PS5. We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5.

We’re expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions. We’re currently evaluating games on a title-by-title basis to spot any issues that need adjustment from the original software developers.

In his presentation, Mark Cerny provided a snapshot into the Top 100 most-played PS4 titles, demonstrating how well our backward compatibility efforts are going. We have already tested hundreds of titles and are preparing to test thousands more as we move toward launch. We will provide updates on backward compatibility, along with much more PS5 news, in the months ahead. Stay tuned!”

Source : PSBlog

