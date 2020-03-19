PlayStation 5 specifications announced by Sony

Sony has this week announced the official specifications for their upcoming PlayStation 5 games console allowing us to compare the specifications to the new Xbox Series console, which specifications are also confirmed this month. Check out the technical specification overview video discussion during which Digital Foundry’s John Linneman and Rich Leadbetter discuss the new PlayStation 5 console and its hardware.

“Mark Cerny delivered a developer-focused tech talk on the PlayStation 5, covering off its key next-gen technologies and the philosophy behind them. We also got our first look at the official Sony specification. Rich spoke to Mark Cerny about the machine and provides his thoughts – with John Linneman adding his reaction to the news.”

Specifications of the new Sony PlayStation 5 games console include :

– CPU 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz with SMT (variable frequency)

– GPU 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

– GPU Architecture Custom RDNA 2

– Memory 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

– Memory bandwidth 448GB/s

– Internal Storage Custom 825GB SSD

– IO Throughput 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

– Expandable Storage NVMe SSD Slot

– External Storage USB HDD Support

– Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

Source : Eurogamer

