PlayStation 4 system software update 8.0 now available

Sony has released a new update for their soon to be replaced PlayStation 4 console, rolling out a new PS4 system software update version 8.00. The latest PlayStation 4 software update is now available to download and install and brings with it a wealth of new features including changes to Party and Messages features, new avatars, updated parental controls and more. Sony explained a little more :

“Our latest system software update for PlayStation 4, version 8.00, is launching today globally. This update includes changes to the existing Party and Messages features, new avatars, updated parental controls and more. We’re expanding the collection of pre-set avatars for players to showcase on their Profile. An array of new avatars from your favorite games will be available, including Bloodborne, Journey, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and many more.”

“Following this update, users are seeing a notification about Party Safety and that voice chats in parties may be recorded. Voice chat recording for moderation is a feature that will be available on PS5 when it launches, and will enable users to record their voice chats on PS5 and submit them for moderation review. The pop up you’re seeing on PS4 right now is to let you know that when you participate in a chat with a PS5 user (post-launch), they may submit those recordings from their PS5 console to SIE. “

For more information on the new PlayStation 4 system software update 8.00 visit the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : Sony

