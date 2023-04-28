Platonic new Apple TV+ comedy series starring Rose Byrne & Seth Rogen

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming new comedy series Platonic which is both starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen. The 10 episode first season will premiere on May 24, 2023 and is an Apple original series created by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco and also stars Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo and Andrew Lopez.

Platonic comedy series

“Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. In addition to Rogen and Byrne, the ensemble cast includes Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo.”

“Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 352 wins and 1,444 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA”

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals