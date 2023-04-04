Apple TV Napoleon historical action epic by Ridley Scott

Apple has announced a new Apple Original Napoleon film will be premiering in November 2023 in the form of a new “historical action epic” by Ridley Scott. Napoleon will stream globally on Apple TV+ following its exclusive theatrical release on Wednesday, November 22 2023.

As soon Apple releases any trailers for the new Napoleon film about we will keep you up to speed as always. Napoleon Bonaparte, born on August 15, 1769, in Corsica, was a military and political leader whose actions significantly shaped European history during the early 19th century. Rising to prominence amidst the chaos of the French Revolution, Napoleon displayed his exceptional military prowess by leading French forces to numerous victories, earning him the title of Emperor of the French in 1804.

Apple TV Napoleon film

“Directed by Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa, “Napoleon” stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader. The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. “

“The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. An Apple Studios production in conjunction with Scott Free Productions, “Napoleon” is produced by Scott, Kevin Walsh, Mark Huffam and Phoenix, with Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott serving as executive producers.”

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals