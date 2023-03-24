Platonic Apple TV+ comedy series starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen

Apple has this week set a release date for the Apple TV+ upcoming comedy series Platonic starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen. The first season of Platonic will consist of 10 episodes with the first three episodes available to watch from Wednesday, May 24, 2023 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday. “Platonic” follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift. “The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.” Platonic also star Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez.

“The series marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Byrne who also stars in the critically hailed the Apple Original series “Physical,” which is set to debut its third season later this year. Rogen is also set to star in an upcoming, untitled comedy series for Apple TV+ that he will write, direct and executive produce alongside Evan Goldberg. It will join a growing offering of hit and award-winning comedy series on Apple TV+ including Emmy Award-winner “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking,” “Schmigadoon!,” “The Afterparty,” “The Big Door Prize,” “Bad Sisters,” “Trying,” “Mythic Quest” and more.”

““Platonic” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller and Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce.”

