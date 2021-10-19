Pixy Mini compact power bank is small and powerful

If you are searching for a small yet powerful power bank you may be interested in the aptly named Pixy Mini which has this month launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $60,000 thanks to over 1,500 backers with still 20 days remaining.

Weighing just 3.45 ounces or 98 g the small power bank can be charged from flat to 60% in just 30 minutes and provides dual output connections in the form factor smaller than a credit card. the power bank is perfect for charging your phone while away from the grid and features Qualcomm fast charge technology.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $30 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Most modern powerbanks are often heavy, bulky and slow and do not take into consideration the burden of carrying them. That’s why we at Futurizta is excited to introduce the World’s Most Powerful Powerbank For Its Size, Pixy Mini. We have stepped up the game to set a new benchmark that defines portability and charging power all in one. You never have to think twice again about which powerbank leaves the home with you. Just slip and slide into your pocket and you won’t even realize it’s there until you need it.”

If the Pixy Mini campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Pixy Mini power bank project play the promotional video below.

“The major problem and why users always hesitate to carry a powerbank with them is the size and weight. Now with the all-new Pixy Mini, size and weight are concerns of the past. No longer will you have to carry a brick around, at only 98g/3.45oz and a form factor of a car key, Pixy Mini easily fits in the smallest pocket, pouch, bag and you won’t even feel the difference, unlike conventional powerbanks.”

“Don’t let the design fool you – this little powerhouse offers up to 20W Power Delivery and QC 3.0 technology, it can fast charge most of your devices including your iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel, GoPro, Nintendo Switch, Kindle and much more!”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the power bank, jump over to the official Pixy Mini crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

