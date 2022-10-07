Pivo Equestrian Edition features Horse Tracking, faster rotation and more

This week Pivo has announced the launch of a new version of its 360° mobile phone camera mounting system specifically designed for equestrians. The Pivo Equestrian Edition is now available to purchase at a discounted price for a limited time of $400 offering a saving of $80 of the recommended retail price of $480. The bundle includes a Pivo Pod, Tripod, Smart Mount, Wireless Mic, Tripod Weight, Travel Case Premium, Remote Control. Together with camera applications in the form of Pivo+, Pivo Play, Pivo cast and Premium tracking.

The new Pivo Equestrian Edition features faster rotation, 6 tracking speeds, Horse Tracking, and a suite of powerful apps, Pivo Pod is the world’s best AI-powered smartphone mount and a reliable performance tracking tool for equestrians.

“With intelligent Horse Tracking and faster 360° rotation, Pivo Pod ensures you’re always in frame, tracking every pace and movement so you can analyze your whole routine in all its glory. Pivo Pod takes only 4 seconds to complete a full rotation. That’s enough speed to keep up with you and your horse — so every part of your practice is easily captured. And with Pivo’s reliable tracking software, it’s like having a personal trainer to follow every move.”

“Make a video call while you ride with Pivo Pod. Horse Tracking keeps you in frame while you move around, so your coach can watch and give real-time feedback during remote lessons. Smart Capture automatically takes photos of you while you ride. That means no more asking a friend to take photos or painstakingly scrubbing through videos to take screenshots. Put your Pivo in Photo Mode and use voice commands, gestures, or your remote to trigger the camera.”

