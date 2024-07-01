New Pironman 5 Raspberry Pi 5 case with NVMe M.2 SSD support

if you are looking for a new case for your latest Raspberry Pi 5 project and would like to use a NVMe M.2 SSD. I highly recommend checking out the Pironman 5 a new case from Sun Founder building on their previous designs. Offering excellent construction and thoughtful design. The Pironman 5 case is built with a sturdy aluminum frame, this case offers superior cooling, NVMe M.2 SSD support, an OLED display, and customizable RGB lighting. It is an ideal solution for various applications, including NAS, Home Assistant, media centers, and gaming setups.

Key Takeaways : Specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi 5 Mini PC, ensuring a perfect fit.

: Specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi 5 Mini PC, ensuring a perfect fit. OLED Display : Provides real-time information on CPU usage, temperature, disk usage, IP address, and RAM usage.

: Provides real-time information on CPU usage, temperature, disk usage, IP address, and RAM usage. Superior Cooling System : Includes a tower cooler that maintains a 100% CPU load Pi at 39°C in a 25°C room temperature, with 2 RGB fans controlled via GPIO and a PWM fan controlled by the Raspberry Pi system.

: Includes a tower cooler that maintains a 100% CPU load Pi at 39°C in a 25°C room temperature, with 2 RGB fans controlled via GPIO and a PWM fan controlled by the Raspberry Pi system. NVMe M.2 SSD Support : Supports four sizes of NVMe M.2 SSDs (2230, 2242, 2260, 2280) with PCIE2.0 and PCIE 3.0 standards.

: Supports four sizes of NVMe M.2 SSDs (2230, 2242, 2260, 2280) with PCIE2.0 and PCIE 3.0 standards. RGB Lighting : Features 4 WS2812 addressable RGB LEDs for customizable lighting effects.

: Features 4 WS2812 addressable RGB LEDs for customizable lighting effects. Multimedia Ready : Equipped with an infrared receiver for multimedia centers like Kodi or Volumio.

: Equipped with an infrared receiver for multimedia centers like Kodi or Volumio. Retro Metal Power Button : Ensures safe shutdowns and adds a touch of vintage style.

: Ensures safe shutdowns and adds a touch of vintage style. External GPIO Extender : Assists easy access with labeled pin names.

: Assists easy access with labeled pin names. User-Friendly Design : Includes a spring-loaded socket for easy MicroSD card removal.

: Includes a spring-loaded socket for easy MicroSD card removal. Premium Build: Constructed with an aluminum main body and a clear acrylic side panel for a sleek, modern look.

Boost Performance with NVMe M.2 SSD Support

One of the standout features of the Pironman 5 is its expandable NVMe M.2 SSD slot. This slot supports multiple sizes (2230, 2242, 2260, 2280) and offers increased storage capacity and faster system response. By integrating an NVMe M.2 SSD, users can significantly enhance the performance of their Raspberry Pi 5, making it suitable for more demanding applications.

Advanced Cooling System

The Pironman 5 Pi 5 case is equipped with an advanced cooling system that includes a tower cooler and dual RGB fans. This setup ensures that the Raspberry Pi 5 remains cool even under heavy loads. The cooling system also features dust filters, which contribute to durable and low-maintenance operation. The dual RGB fans are controlled via GPIO, while a PWM fan is managed by the Raspberry Pi system, providing efficient and customizable cooling.

OLED Display for Real-Time Insights

The inclusion of a 0.96” OLED display in the Pironman 5 offers users immediate updates on critical system metrics. This display provides real-time information on CPU and RAM usage, temperature, IP address, and more. This feature is particularly useful for users who need to monitor their system’s performance closely.

Enhanced Functionality and Safety

The Pironman 5 case is designed with enhanced functionality and safety in mind. It includes features such as a secure power switch for safe shutdowns, customizable RGB LEDs, HDMI ports, an IR receiver, and an external GPIO extender. These features not only enhance the connectivity and usability of the Raspberry Pi 5 but also ensure that it operates safely and efficiently.

Pricing and Availability

The Pironman 5 case is available for purchase at a price of $79.99. This competitive pricing makes it an attractive option for Raspberry Pi 5 users looking to upgrade their setup with a high-quality, feature-rich case. The case can be purchased from various online retailers and is readily available for immediate shipping.

The Pironman 5 is a comprehensive solution for Raspberry Pi 5 users seeking to enhance their system’s performance, cooling, and functionality. With features like NVMe M.2 SSD support, an advanced cooling system, an OLED display, and customizable RGB lighting, this case is well-suited for a variety of applications, including NAS, Home Assistant, media centers, and gaming setups.

The Pironman 5 is a comprehensive solution for Raspberry Pi 5 users seeking to enhance their system's performance, cooling, and functionality. With features like NVMe M.2 SSD support, an advanced cooling system, an OLED display, and customizable RGB lighting, this case is well-suited for a variety of applications, including NAS, Home Assistant, media centers, and gaming setups.

For those interested in exploring other areas, the Pironman 5 also offers multimedia capabilities with its infrared receiver, making it an excellent choice for setting up media centers like Kodi or Volumio. Additionally, the user-friendly design and premium build quality ensure that this case will meet the needs of both novice and experienced Raspberry Pi users.



