10 Photoshop tips and tricks to improve your workflow

Photoshop, a powerful and versatile tool, is a staple in the toolkit of many graphic designers, photographers, and digital artists. Its advanced features and techniques can significantly enhance the creative process and improve workflow efficiency. This article will delve into some of these advanced features, providing tips and tricks to help you make the most of your Photoshop experience.

One of the most useful features in Photoshop is the eyedropper tool. This tool allows you to select colors from any app or website, not just within the Photoshop canvas. To do this, simply minimize the Photoshop frame, click inside the canvas, and drag outside of it. This feature can be particularly useful when you want to match colors from a reference image or a website.

Photoshop tips and tricks

Another powerful feature is the ‘fade’ command. This feature allows you to reduce the opacity and change the blending mode of the last adjustment you made. This can be particularly useful for retouching images, as it allows you to subtly blend your changes with the original image. However, it’s important to note that the ‘fade’ command is only available immediately after changes are applied and cannot be used if any other action is taken, including saving the image.

Photoshop reconstruct feature

The ‘reconstruct’ feature in the liquify filter is another advanced tool that can enhance your Photoshop workflow. This feature allows you to adjust the intensity of changes to make them look more realistic. By using the reconstruct button, you can fine-tune your adjustments to achieve the desired effect.

Photoshop also allows you to open the same document in another window. This feature is particularly useful when working on detailed images, as it allows you to work on details in one window while viewing the entire image in the other. This can help you maintain a sense of the overall composition while focusing on the finer details.

Mathematical calculations

One of the lesser-known features of Photoshop is its ability to perform mathematical calculations in all input boxes. This can be useful for a variety of tasks, such as resizing the canvas or reducing font size. Simply enter the mathematical operation in the input box, and Photoshop will do the calculation for you.

Repeat feature

The ‘step and repeat’ feature is another powerful tool that can improve your workflow. This feature remembers transformations applied to a layer and can repeat them on the same or different layers. This can save you a significant amount of time when applying the same transformation to multiple layers.

Automatically resize images

Photoshop also has a feature that allows you to automatically resize an image to match the size of another open document. This can be particularly useful when working on multiple images that need to be the same size.

History log

The ‘history log’ feature is a useful tool for creating written step-by-step tutorials. This feature tracks all edits made to an image and can save them as a separate text file. This can be a great way to document your process or create tutorials for others to follow.

Customize blending modes

Another advanced feature is the ability to change the blending mode of a group from ‘pass through’ to ‘normal’. This allows adjustment layers to only affect the contents inside of the group, giving you more control over how your adjustments affect your image.

Finally, the ‘image processing machine’ under file scripts is a powerful tool for converting multiple images into a different file type. This can save you a significant amount of time if you need to convert a large number of images.

Photoshop’s advanced features and techniques can significantly enhance your workflow and improve your efficiency. By mastering these features, you can take your Photoshop skills to the next level and create more professional and polished images. For more information on Adobe Photoshop jump over to the official website where a free seven day trial is available.



