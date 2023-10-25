22+ New Adobe Photoshop 2024 tools and features

Adobe Photoshop 2024 has arrived, bringing with it an array of new tools and features that are powered by AI and transforming the way we interact with digital imagery. The latest edition of this renowned software suite introduces several advancements, including an improved object removal tool, the introduction of ‘Lens Blur‘ in camera raw, and the addition of new filters such as oil painting, glitch, and scratch photo.

Moreover, Adobe has introduced ‘Parametric Filters‘ and enhanced the taskbar with new features and behaviors. However, the most groundbreaking innovations lie in the introduction of ‘Generative AI Technology‘ for commercial use and the ‘Generative Expand‘ feature.

The improved object removal tool in Adobe Photoshop 2024 allows users to loop around an object for removal, making the process more efficient and faster. This feature is a significant improvement on previous versions, enabling users to remove unwanted elements from images with greater precision and speed.

Photoshop 2024 tools and features

A new panel called ‘Lens Blur’ has been added to the filter and camera raw options. This tool allows users to apply a realistic optical blur and bokeh to photos, enhancing the depth of field and creating more visually appealing images. The lens blur feature uses AI-powered subject detection to automatically set the focal range, but users can manually adjust this if desired.

Adobe Photoshop 2024 also introduces new filters including oil painting, glitch, and scratch photo. These filters offer a range of customization options, allowing users to create unique effects and transform their images in exciting new ways.

Commercially available Generative AI

The introduction of ‘Generative AI Technology’ for commercial use is one of the most significant updates in Adobe Photoshop 2024. This feature allows users to create a selection over an image and use a text prompt in over 100 languages to fill in the area. This innovative feature, powered by Adobe’s Firefly technology, enables users to add, expand, or remove content from their images non-destructively.

The ‘Generative Expand’ feature uses AI to fill transparent areas when changing the aspect ratio of a photo. This feature, along with the Generative Fill, automatically matches the perspective, lighting, and style of your image to deliver results that are mind-blowing. The newly generated content is created in a Generative layer, to which users can apply the power and precision of Photoshop and take their image to the next level.

In an era of digital misinformation, Adobe is taking steps to ensure transparency and accountability. Photoshop 2024 will automatically add content credentials to the metadata on images generated using the generative fill and expand features. This measure will let users know if an image was created or edited in Photoshop using Firefly’s Generative AI technology, providing a level of assurance about the integrity of the image.

New monthly credit system

Starting on November 1st, 2023, Adobe will introduce a monthly allocation of credits for priority processing of generative AI features. An all app Creative Cloud subscription will receive 1,000 monthly credits, with additional credits available for purchase. The generative AI features will still work once the monthly credits have been used up, but they will run slower.

“We want you to play, experiment, dream and create the extraordinary using the new generative AI technology now at your fingertips across Creative Cloud. To enable broad access to and adoption of generative AI workflows, we are pioneering a new credit-based model across all Creative Cloud subscription plans.

Creative Cloud, Firefly, and Express paid plans now include a monthly allocation of “fast” Generative Credits, which are like tokens that enable subscribers to turn a text-based prompt into image and vector content in Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Express and Firefly. After the plan-specific number of “fast” Generative Credits is consumed, subscribers can continue to generate content at slower speeds, or buy additional Generative Credits through a Firefly paid subscription plan. Starting November 2023, Adobe plans for users to be able to purchase additional Generative Credits through a new subscription plan, starting at $4.99/month for 100 Credits.”

Adobe Photoshop 2024 offers a plethora of new features and updates that enhance the user experience. From improved tools and filters to the introduction of Generative AI technology, Adobe continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in digital imaging. The addition of content credentials to the metadata of generated images highlights Adobe’s commitment to transparency and ethical use of AI technology. With these new features, Adobe Photoshop 2024 is poised to remain the industry leader in digital imaging software.



