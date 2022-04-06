Transform photos into 3D models using Epic Reality Scan

Epic Games has this week launched a new free 3D scanning mobile app that allows you to use your phone to convert photographs into high fidelity 3D models. The new scanning application has been developed in collaboration with Capturing Reality the company recently purchased by Epic and responsible for developing the RealityCapture, photogrammetric software.

Epic Games has wasted no time putting their new acquisition to work creating Reality Scan and making it available for creators of all levels to use. Check out the quick demonstration video below to learn more about what you can expect from the scanning app and how easy it is to transform a photo into a 3D model. As part of the Reality Scan limited beta, Epic is granting access on a first-come, first-served basis to 10,000 users via TestFlight, with a wider Early Access release for both iOS in Spring 2022, followed by Android later this year.

Photos into 3D models

“As more creators and hobbyists embrace 3D photogrammetry, RealityScan empowers anyone to bring ultra-detailed, digital models of real-world objects into their virtual projects. RealityScan walks users through the scanning experience with interactive feedback, AR guidance, and data quality-checks. Once scanning is complete, RealityScan creates a realistic model almost instantly thanks to its lightning-fast photogrammetry software. From there, users can seamlessly upload their finished assets to Sketchfab, the ultimate platform for publishing, sharing, and selling 3D, VR and AR content.”

“RealityScan is the first step on our journey to make 3D scanning available to all creators. We believe that this tool will greatly help people of all skill sets to better understand basic scanning principles, bridging the gap between beginners and professionals. We’re excited to develop the app with feedback from the community and to introduce new features as we approach the full release.” Michal Jancosek, co-founder Capturing Reality”

For more information and to download the free application jump over to the official Capturing Reality website by following the link below.

Source : Epic Games

