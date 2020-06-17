Phoneside smartphone holder clips to your monitor or laptop screen edge

Keep your smartphone handy and viewable as you work with the Phoneside, an ergonomic smartphone holder which clips onto any monitor or laptop edge. It’s creator explains a little more about the inspiration behind the unique smart phone mount which is now available via Kickstarter with early bird pledges starting from €25 and worldwide delivery expected to take place during October 2020.

“The Phoneside concept came to me when I was having trouble working efficiently on my computer and my smartphone simultaneously. To solve this problem, I decided to use a 3D printer to create the first Phoneside. My idea aroused curiosity and interest around me. So I decided to create my own company, Makagency. I surrounded myself with a team and bought several 3D printers in order to quickly market the Phoneside in small series. After three years, we are now live on Kickstarter!”

“Today we want to take our business to the next level and scale up our production. Indeed, our current 3D printer production model must be revised as it is too slow and its manufacturing costs are too high to meet the ever-increasing orders.

We are now compiling all the feedback from our customers and preparing the next generation of Phoneside: improved eco-friendly design, smarter clip-on system, and other exciting features that will change your experience at work.Your help would be greatly appreciated to invest into a mold so as to be able to industrialize the new Phoneside and market it on a larger scale.”

Source : Kickstarter

