If you are interested in transforming your phone into a desktop PC you might be interested in a new small desktop dock called the MiraDock. Priced at €139 the docking station allows to devices to be simultaneously connected to a single display and selected at the press of a button. Ports on the dock include 4 x USB-A (x2 USB-A 3.0), Ethernet RJ45 up to 1Gb/s, SD and micro SD reader and 3 x USB-C ports.

The MiraDock phone to PC dock is compatible with Samsung DeX Galaxy S8, S9, S10 including +series , Galaxy x Cover 6 Pro, , Note 8, 9, 10, 10+, 20 , 20 Ultra , Galaxy S20, S21, including FE, Ultra,+ series, and Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Fold, 2, 3, 4. As well as Easy Projection by Huawei supporting the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro , Mate 20, 20 Pro, 20 Pro X, 30, X, Xs, P20/ Pro, P30/ Pro, P40/ Pro, and Honor Note 10, View 20. Together with Ready For by Motorola supporting the Moto G100, G200, and Moto Edge+, Edge 20 Pro, Edge 30 Pro.

“Many apps are available to use with Android Desktop system to provide a desktop like interface. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the perfect companion for your Miradock, with its native Samsung DeX solution, you can take full advantages of the Miradock. No more slow booting, updates, data syncing, internet tethering or disaster recovery. Now you can take advantage of the immediacy of your mobile. By choosing this passive, scalable device, you reduce your CO2 emissions.“

